Eva Amurri Explains Why Her Ex Kyle Martino Won't Be in the Delivery Room for Their Son’s Birth

Eva Amurri has no plans to invite her ex, Kyle Martino, into the delivery room to help welcome their baby boy.

The two went their separate ways in November, two months after announcing that they were expecting their third child together.

In a new post on her website, Happily Eva After, Amurri opened up about why she doesn’t feel comfortable having Martino, who works for NBC Sports, by her side as the baby is born.

“Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn’t going to feel right to me,” explained Amurri, a lifestyle blogger and daughter of actress Susan Sarandon. “Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support.”

“I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me,” she added. “I’ve elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends – who are all Mamas as well.”

Amurri assured her followers that Martino would “of course, meet his son directly after he’s born.”

She added that while both she and Martino feel “good” about the decision, she still has nerves about the delivery.

“Not having a partnership present at this birth feels totally different!” wrote Amurri, who previously blogged about the struggle of being pregnant while dealing with divorce. “It’s been taking a lot of intentional thought and work on myself as I near the birth experience to get out of my own fears and to focus on the power I have felt during this pregnancy. Knowing EXACTLY how challenging birth is doesn’t help those fears either.”

“I wish I could go back to the blissful ignorance of my first delivery when I really didn’t know how challenging birth was yet – and I didn’t know what to expect around each corner,” she added. “I’m really hoping I can lean into the comforts of my experience as a seasoned birthing mama in the next couple of weeks, instead of allowing it to intimidate me.”

While Martino won’t be in the room, their 3-year-old son, Major James, and 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe Mae, will be by Amurri’s side and she’s excited for the two to experience the “miracle of birth.”

“I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well,” she wrote.

