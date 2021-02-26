ET Will Be Live Blogging the 2021 Golden Globes

This year, stars really will be just like us: Watching the 2021 Golden Globes from the comfort of our homes. And if you bring the champagne, we'll provide the live updates all night long.

Awards season may have been delayed this year -- what with the pandemic and all -- but Sunday's ceremony officially kicks off the celebration amid these unprecedented times. For the Globes, that looks like a bicoastal affair with Tina Fey hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with the nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

As for us, we'll be right here providing nonstop coverage of the entire night. Join us this Sunday, Feb. 28, when the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

