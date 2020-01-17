ET at the 2020 SAG Awards: How to Watch All Our Live Coverage

ET will also be in attendance for the SAG Awards, and we want you to be our plus one. As the biggest stars from the big and small screens assemble at the Shrine Auditorium in Downtown Los Angeles, ET will be providing live coverage from the red carpet and backstage during the show.

Here's how you can follow along for Sunday's 26th annual SAG Awards:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? Tune into ET Live starting at 3 p.m. PT for our red carpet coverage, during which ET's Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner will be interviewing all of your favorite nominees and presenters -- and providing scoop on major fashion moments.

Download the ET Live app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service.

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog? Click back right here on Sunday, as we will be providing a minute-by-minute breakdown of the SAG Awards. Our red carpet live blog starts at 3:00 p.m. PT and will continue right into the ceremony, airing on TBS and TNT at 8:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Who Will Be There? Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are guaranteed to be in attendance, as the former will be presenting the latter with a lifetime achievement award. This year's SAG nominees also include Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Peter Dinklage, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taron Egerton and many, many more stars.

Make sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday for special coverage from the SAG Awards.