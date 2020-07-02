ET at the 2020 Oscars: How to Watch Our Live Coverage

It's all led up to this.

And as the Academy announces the best of the best in the year at the movies, ET will be providing nonstop coverage from the red carpet to backstage, after your favorite stars have accepted their very own little gold man -- plus, all the exclusive interviews, best fashions and most memorable moments in between.

Here's how you can follow along for Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? Starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, Kevin Frazier and Sharon Osbourne will be giving you a front-row seat for the Oscars red carpet. Then, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, watch hosts with the mosts Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo on ET Live as they keep you in the know on everything happening at the Oscars.

And following the Oscars telecast, tune back in for our live after-show special. Download the ET Live app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service.

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog? Click back here on Sunday, where we will be providing live updates throughout red carpet arrivals and into the telecast itself, which airs at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who Will Be There? The Oscars is going host-less again, but who needs a master of ceremonies when the ceremony is set to be this star-studded: The likes of Jane Fonda, Chris Rock, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves and Maya Rudolph will present, while Billie Eilish and Janelle Monáe will perform (in addition to performances of the nominated original songs).

Make sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday for special coverage from the Oscars.