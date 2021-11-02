Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes Fall in Love in First Promo for Hallmark's 'It Was Always You' (Exclusive)

True love can be right under your nose.

In the film, which premieres Feb. 27, Elizabeth’s (Krakow) engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother, David (Hynes), returns home. With her engagement party looming and a million things to do, his unexpected influence that prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.

As the promo conveys, the spark between Elizabeth and David -- whose history goes all the back to their childhoods -- is almost immediate as they find themselves spending more and more time together to plan her wedding. From adorably awkward dance moments to a slip of the hand on a wedding registry trip, the movie promises to be make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

It Was Always You airs Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

