Erika Jayne Ordered to Turn Over Financial Records

Erika Jayne has been ordered by a judge to turn over her financial records.

On Monday, the court ordered the reality star's divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg, accountant, Michael Ullman, and landlord, Benjamin Khahshour, to produce her financial records amid an ongoing investigation into her and estranged husband Tom Girardi's assets.

All are set to appear for examination in late July, the court records state, and must turn over the requested documents (including bank statements, money orders, cashier's checks, and emails and texts pertaining to Erika's finances) no later than 5 p.m. on July 21.

ET reported last week that Erika, 49, has been accused of getting over $20 million in various business loans from her 82-year-old estranged husband's law firm over the span of multiple years. In a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Tom's assets and obtained by ET, the trustee claims "Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal which appears to simply be a successor company. Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's [Tom] books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

In the motion, it's explained that the trustee has been administering Tom's estate for six months for the purpose of recovering assets "for the benefit of creditors." The trustee believes that "among the possible assets to be recovered are the millions of dollars of settlement proceeds which the Debtor may have transferred to Erika."

The latest accusations against Erika come shortly after the premiere of the ABC News documentary The Housewife and the Hustler, which explored the allegations of embezzlement and the lawsuit filed against the pair in December on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Tom allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Tom and Erika are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Tom's law firm afloat.

ET reported back in November that Erika had announced her split from Tom, just one month before he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. Tom was placed in a temporary conservatorship amid their divorce in February, which became permanent earlier this month. Tom's brother, Robert Girardi, was officially made conservator over Tom's person and estate after previously serving as his temporary conservator.

During the June 10 hearing, which Tom and his brother attended remotely, Tom appeared to not want to be in the conservatorship, but seemingly felt that he has no choice for the time being.

"Obviously I disagree with the conservatorship altogether and we'll do everything we can to dissolve it as soon as possible," Tom said. "I think we should put together reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved and then we'll address the court. But right now, there's nothing to say to the court."

The judge confirmed with Tom's attorney, Rudy Cosio, that his client had no objection to Robert being his conservator. Tom's attorney also said during the hearing that his client had found a treating physician for dementia, with the court finding that Tom has a major neurocognitive disorder. A source close to Tom and Erika previously told ET that Tom has not been well for a long time.

