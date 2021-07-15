Erika Jayne Accused of Conspiring to Conceal Assets, Owing $25 Million to Tom Girardi's Law Firm

Erika Jayne is accused of conspiring to conceal her assets. New court documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by ET claim that Jayne and two of her businesses received jewelry and other luxury items purchased using funds belonging to her estranged husband's law firm Girardi Keese. ET has reached out to Jayne's attorney for comment.

In December, a lawsuit was filed against Jayne and Tom Girardi on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims, and Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

Jayne, 50, filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November, after 21 years of marriage. Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy one month later.

Ronald Richards, the attorney for the bankruptcy trustee, claims in the new docs that Jayne received lottery payments that belong to the Girardi Keese estate in addition to the "luxury items," which allegedly add up to a total of $25 million.

Richards further claims that Jayne, her businesses EJ Global, LLC and Pretty Mess, Inc. and Girardi Keese "conspired to conceal" the funds to keep the money away from the creditors in the bankruptcy case.

"Erika has used her glamor and notoriety to continue to aid and abet in sham transactions that have occurred with respect to large transfers of assets from the Debtor," the documents state, claiming that Jayne has "refused to return" the lottery payments and luxury items, and has allegedly received or diverted them for her own benefit.

"As a result of the wrongful acts of the Defendants alleged herein, the Defendants have been unjustly enriched at the expense of the Estate and its creditors. The Defendants have derived and continue to derive benefit from their wrongful acts," the docs continue.

The new documents come as Jayne opened up about her split from Girardi on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, denying their divorce is a "sham" to conceal assets.

"This sucks so bad," Jayne said on Wednesday's episode, while speaking with co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna via FaceTime. "The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible. And I'm here by myself."

"What's being said, it's just insane, that my divorce is a sham? But nobody cares about the facts," Jayne added.

The singer later sat down in a confessional interview and addressed the claims, sharing, "Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful."

"It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a**hole to say it was a sham and for everybody to believe it," she added.

See more on Jayne in the video below.