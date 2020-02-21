Eric Winter Dishes on ‘Incredible’ Pete Davidson Joining ‘The Rookie’ (Exclusive)

The Rookie star, Eric Winter, is dishing on the ABC series’ fun upcoming cameo from Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

“He’s a guest star coming on and he was incredible,” Winter told ET's Lauren Zima. “Lovely."

“[He’s] not villainous, but a fun guy and jokester,” added Winter, who plays Tim Bradford on the procedural cop drama.

Davidson is reportedly set to portray the half-brother of Nathan Fillion’s character, John Nolan, on the show. Describing the role to SiriusXM’s EW Live, Fillion recently referred to Davidson as, “My miscreant, ne’er do well half-brother. One’s a cop, one’s a pain in the a** -- and now they’re half-brothers.”



Cast additions aside, Winter told ET fans to expect a “very tense” episode of The Rookie this Sunday, following the dramatic December cliffhanger during which Tim’s partner, Lucy Chen, was kidnapped and buried alive.

Meanwhile, off-screen Winter is happily buried in family life with his gorgeous actress wife, Roselyn Sanchez. The couple have two children -- 8-year-old daughter Sebella and 2-year-old son Dylan -- who they welcomed following pregnancy struggles and IVF.

“My son looks like me when I was a kid,” Winter gushed. “My daughter's a firecracker -- she's completely Roselyn.”

Winter has been married to Grand Hotel star Sanchez since 2008, noting how their shared sense of humor, “banter and laughter,” bonded them for life.

Now, those qualities are helping them through their new podcast!

“It's called He Said, Ella Dijo which is 'He Said, She Said' in Spanish, looking at everything through our lens which is culturally-different,” he shared. “Our perspectives seem to be different, but we make it work through laughter.”

