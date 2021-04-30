'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrara and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Jerry Ferrara's entourage just got a little bit bigger. The actor and his wife, Breanne Racano, have welcomed their second child.

Ferrara announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing his wife gave birth on April 30.

"10:28pm on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1!," he captioned sweet new photos of the latest addition to their family. "My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be."

"To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say," he continued. "You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received. I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!"

The couple's happy news comes just months after Ferrara revealed he and Racano were expecting baby No. 2 in an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on the "rough" year that 2020 was. "It’s been a rough year for sure," he captioned a photo that showed him, Racano, and their 2-year-old son, Jacob, cuddling in bed. "But I am grateful to [be] adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..."

On her page, Racano gushed, "Cuddling my THREE boys," alongside multiple pictures in which she beamed as she bared her growing belly and held her husband and son close.

Ferrara and Racano, who wed in June 2017, welcomed Jacob in May 2019 after suffering a miscarriage the previous year. Racano briefly opened up about their loss in a social media post announcing she was pregnant with Jacob. "This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love," she wrote. "And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. . . And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger."

The duo rejoiced at the arrival of their first child, with Ferrara sharing on Instagram: “Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”