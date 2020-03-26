Enrique Iglesias' Video of His 2-Year-Old Son Giggling Will Bring You So Much Joy

Enrique Iglesias is sparking a little bit of joy amid dark times.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, posting an adorable video of Nicholas, the 2-year-old son he shares with Anna Kournikova, giggling non-stop. The two are also parents to daughters Lucy, 2, and 1-month-old Mary.

"Best way to spend time at home 😁 #laugh and #love," he captioned it.

The post came just two days after Iglesias wrote about the world "going through tough times" right now, amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

"This emergency has touched a lot of people including my family," he said. "Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength 🙏🙏."

Earlier this month, ET caught up with Iglesias, where he opened up about being a father to a newborn again.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time!" he joked. "I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world."

When asked if he is embracing the diaper changes and baby bottles, Iglesias replied, "I actually am. I'm pretty hands-on."

He also shared that he would love for his kids to follow in their athlete mother's footsteps and take up sports when they're older, rather than be musicians like himself. "I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports," Iglesias confessed. "Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."

Hear more in the video below.