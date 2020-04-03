Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are going to be livin' la vida loca!

The two Latin music superstars announced on Wednesday that theyare embarking on a joint tour. The 44-year-old Spanish singer and the 48-year-old Puerto Rican heartthrob shared the news with a group of reporters at a press conference in Los Angeles. The two will also be joined by Sebastián Yatra.

The 21-city North American arena tour will kick off on Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami and more before wrapping October 30 in Atlanta. The show will include the artists' greatest hits, as well as their new material.

"We're both putting out new music too," Iglesias said during the event, adding in Spanish, "This is a historic moment and we've been wanting to do this for a long time... The show will be spectacular."

Martin added, "There's nothing like standing on stage and feeling the power of thousands of people and getting up and to dance." The two also talked about the possibility of recording a song together, explaining that they have been talking about collaborating for a long time.

I am so excited to announce my 2020 Tour with @enriqueiglesias and special guest @sebastianyatra!!! #EnriqueRickyTour

Pre-Sale starts 3/11 pic.twitter.com/MKOWlGAe7K — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) March 4, 2020

The announcement marks the first time the two have ever worked together since breaking boundaries and crossing over during the Latin music pop explosion in the late '90s. As leaders of the Spanish-language music boom -- that also included Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Shakira -- Martin and Iglesias couldn't express their excitement to work together.

Iglesias previously co-headlined tours with J.Lo in 2012, as well as with Pitbull in 2014 to 2015, and 2017.

Both artists have been keeping busy in recent months, focusing on their music and family lives. Iglesias recently welcomed his third child with Anna Kournikova and ended his All the Hits Live tour at the end of last year.

Martin, on his end, recently hosted the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs and is wrapping up his Movimiento Tour, which ends its run in early April. He released his latest single, "Tiburones," in January, with an album in the works.

Tickets go on sale starting March 12 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.