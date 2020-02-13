Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome Third Child: Report

Surprise, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents again!

The Spanish singer's older brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed during a radio interview in Chile that Enrique and Anna welcomed their third child together.

When asked by an ADN radio host if he was going to be an uncle again, referring to rumors that Enrique and Anna were expecting a third child, Julio replied, "I already am an uncle."

He then replied "yes" when asked if the baby was born, adding that the baby's gender is "a secret."

"Yes, my brother now has three children and he's super happy." ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

Enrique and Anna are already parents to 2-year-old twins, daughter Lucy and son Nicholas. The former tennis star's first pregnancy was also kept a secret, as well as the twins birth.

The private couple shared the first photos of their adorable babies on their Instagram accounts in January 2018. A source told ET at the time that even some of the superstar couple's nearest and dearest weren’t aware they were expanding their family.

During a March 2018 concert, Enrique couldn’t help gushing about parenthood during a concert in Budapest.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things,” the “Escape” singer told the crowd. “Love my babies! I love them so much.”

“Actually, three things,” he then added. “I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight!"

Since then, every once and while, he and Anna share photos and videos of their little ones on their social media.

