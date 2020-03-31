Empire State Building Flashes Red to Honor First Responders

One of New York City's most iconic landmarks is celebrating the efforts of medical workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The top of the Empire State Building paid tribute Monday night despite rainy conditions, with red and white lights revolving around the famous needle to resemble the lights that accompany a siren. The building's owners call the display "the heartbeat of America."



The upper floors had pulsing red lights, similar to a heartbeat.

"We'll never stop shining for you," the skyscraper's official account tweeted.

The red and white lights will be on display until the end of the month.

At 9 p.m. ET, the building's lights flashed to the beat of Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind." The song played simultaneously on the radio station known as Z100. The synchronized performance runs through Thursday and is part of a series created in partnership with iHeartRadio.

"With iHeartRadio, the radio network of America, she provides comfort and inspiration to New Yorkers, America, and the world," Empire State Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Anthony Malkin said in a statement.

New York is considered the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States. More than 66,000 people have tested positive, according to the New York Department of Health. Over 1,200 people have died in the state from the virus.

