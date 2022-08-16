'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly six months after authorities found her dead outside the entrance of a popular park in Los Angeles, Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed.

According to multiple reports, the Empire and General Hospital actress’ death was ruled a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner autopsy also revealed that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” were found in her system.

Pearlman, who also appeared in Selena: The Series, was found dead on Feb. 18 in her car near the entrance to the celeb-favorite Runyon Canyon Park. On that day, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement confirming Pearlman’s death, days after her family reported her missing.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” the statement read. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

Per a missing persons alert issued by the LAPD, the actress had last been seen on Feb. 13 around noon on the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in Hollywood, several miles from where her body was later discovered. Police had said in the alert that she “failed to return home,” and had not been heard from or seen since.

Pearlman also appeared on such shows as Chicago Justice, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Vicious, The Purge anthology series and BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show.

She was 43.