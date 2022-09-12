Emmys 2022: 'Succession' Wins Best Drama Series

The Roys came out on top at the Emmys! The HBO family drama earned its second Outstanding Drama Series Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, following its first drama series win in 2020.

Succession competed in the top drama category opposite pop culture phenomenon Squid Game, outgoing Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Selma Blair presented the award, garnering huge applause from the crowd as she walked onstage with a cane. Blair first announced that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, and made headlines last week with the news that she will join the season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the dysfunctional Roy family and explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). The family members viciously fight for control of Waystar RoyCo and stake claim in what they think is rightfully theirs.

Prior to Monday, Succession had won 10 Emmys.

Succession's Emmy win comes after a two-year delay, where it was ineligible for awards consideration at least year's ceremony. The cast opened up to ET about coming back with season 3 and not succumbing to any pressure that comes with all the hype.

“It’s exciting [to be back],” Snook said. “Like, we were waiting two years to start shooting it. So to have it coming out and seeing what we created… we are proud that we managed to do it in the midst of the pandemic.”

“I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff,” Culkin added. “I don’t really feel that kind of pressure.”

“I think we all just feel very confident about this show. The writing is just rock solid. The characters are so fun. The cast is amazing,” Smith-Cameron said.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.