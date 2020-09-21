Emmys 2020: A Look Inside Celeb Homes as They Watch Virtually

The 72nd Primetime Emmys looked very different this year, offering an unexpected peek inside many celebrity homes, the location where many nominees and winners were at during the ceremony.

Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, made an appearance with her adorable pooch, whose bow tie matched her chic custom pajama set by Christy Rilling. The actress accessorized with jewelry by Retrouvai. "We know everyone's going to be wearing loungewear," Jordan Johnson, who styled Brosnahan with Jill Lincoln on Sunday, told the Los Angeles Times earlierthis week. "We knew that coming out of the gates. So it's not like people are going to see [Rachel] and say, 'Whoa! Who thought of that?' But this is a different year, so we can be a little more creative and do something different than we normally would have."

ABC

"The [loungewear approach] feels right for us and for the time," Johnson added. "But other people will want to go big and pull out all the stops -- which we’d love to see because this is a little bit of escapism -- but at the same time, you don't want to be tone-deaf. That's why we wanted to make sure there was some positive messaging."

Brosnahan's husband, Jason Ralph, was also by her side during Emmys night, complementing her look in a matching PJ set.

Truth Be Told star Octavia Spencer rocked a similar look, sporting a cozy floral top while watching the ceremony from the comfort of her couch.

ABC

Brosnahan's co-star, Alex Borstein, was a full-on MOOD, meanwhile, lying on her bed in a silk lingerie set with her cute yorkie by her side.

ABC

Uzo Adubo took a political route, making a statement in a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her win for Mrs. America.

ABC

Prior to Sunday’s ceremony, Emmy producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart sent professional camera units, which included a ring light, a laptop, a boom mic, a hi-tech camera and other equipment, to approximately 125 different locations in 20 cities and 10 countries.

Producers made sure everything was “simple” enough for even the most technically challenged to be able to put together and plug in from wherever they are -- whether it be at home, in their backyard, a hotel, a bar or elsewhere. “We're doing this at the highest quality possible... They're going to be our partners in this process,” Hudlin said.

They also hinted that some casts were planning to pod together on awards night, while others were going to watch with their famous friends. And the celebrities made good on that promise, with Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and more Schitt's Creek stars all posing in front of the same "Rose" background before heading into the ceremony together.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington also watched together and accessorized with 2021 gear. When asked why it looked like they were having a "New Year's Eve" party, they responded, "We're ready for 2020 to be over."

ABC

Meanwhile, a number of other stars got together in person (socially distanced, of course), joining host Jimmy Kimmel onstage. Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to make an appearance, wearing a sleek black dress with matching heels and a diamond-encrusted statement necklace.

Jennifer Aniston chegando no #emmy maravilhosa como sempre ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pVU6yzAhac — Larissa (sempre à esquerda) (@cultura_ps) September 21, 2020

Later, she slipped into a floral pink robe for a virtual Friends reunion with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

ABC

