Emma Watson Is Helping Reduce the Fashion Carbon Footprint With This New Partnership

Emma Watson is doing her part in reducing the carbon footprint left by our wardrobes.

The Little Women star announced her new partnership with thredUp, an online thrift store that launched its Fashion Footprint Calculator to make it easy for consumers to see how their fashion habits are impacting the environment.

"Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator," Watson shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint."

#ad Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator (link in bio!) They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint. They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer. Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference. My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices. Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style secondhand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers. I love their mission to inspire us to think secondhand first and create a more circular fashion future. (P.S. they are just shipping to U.S. and Canada currently, but the Calculator is available to everyone!) Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint ❤️🌸👗

The quiz is easy! People will answer questions about the way they shop, do laundry and purchase clothes. The Fashion Footprint Calculator will then calculate the "footprint," or the amount of carbon that one's closet generates annually.

Per thredUP, "the average consumer contributes about 1,620 pounds of CO2 per year," with the organization wanting to do its part to educate and empower shoppers to reduce their environmental impact.

"Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference," Watson adds.

Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: January 2020