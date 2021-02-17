Emma Stone's De Vil Is 'A Little Bit Mad' in First 'Cruella' Trailer

Take The Devil Wears Prada, mix in a dash of A Clockwork Orange, add 101 -- or so -- Dalmatians and you've got yourself Disney's latest live-action prequel: Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular Cruella de Vil.

On Wednesday, the Mouse House dropped the first trailer previewing Cruella's puppy-hating origin story. Like Maleficent before it, Cruella tells its titular baddie's side of the story, showing young Estella de Vil as a grifter in 1970s London, who scores a gig working at a fashion house run by Emma Thompson's legendary Baroness von Hellman.

"From the very beginning I realized I saw the world differently from everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people, but I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I'd be a psycho," Stone's Cruella narrates the trailer.

Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Frey play her would-be henchmen, Horace and Jasper, with Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jamie Demetriou also co-starring. Cruella hails from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. Watch the trailer above.

"It's pretty trippy," Stone told ET of taking on the role, revealing she took inspiration from both the animated classic and Glenn Close's iconic live-action portrayal. "She's obviously the GOAT... This comes before [Close's] story. This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

Disney

Cruella is set to open in theaters on May 28, 2021.