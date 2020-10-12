Emma Stone to Star in and Executive Produce Comedy Series 'The Curse' for Showtime

Emma Stone is returning to TV! Showtime announced on Thursday that it's ordered The Curse, a half-hour comedy from A24 starring Stone and Nathan Fielder, both of whom are also signed on to executive produce.

The network describes The Curse as "a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show."

In addition to Stone and Fielder, The Curse will be executive produced by the actress' producing partner (and reported husband) Dave McCary, as well as brothers Josh and Benny Safdie. The latter Safdie brother will also star in the series, which he co-created with Fielder.

"The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder," said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human."

"Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows," she added.

Stone's last television appearance was on Netflix's Maniac in 2018. She won an Oscar in 2017 for her performance in La La Land. Fielder, an Emmy nominee, is known for creating and starring on Comedy Central's Nathan for You. The Safdie brothers most recently directed and co-wrote the Adam Sandler-starring flick Uncut Gems.

