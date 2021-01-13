Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of Son Rhodes With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is showing off her bundle of joy!

The 29-year-old actress posted the first photo of her and Garrett Hedlund's baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. In the pic, Roberts is stylishly dressed in an orange billowing mini-dress with matching tangerine heels, as she cradles her son while sitting outside. Her son is wrapped in a peach-colored blanket and wearing a beige beanie.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Roberts captioned the post.

Famous friends like Ashley Benson commented, "I love you em. Sooo happy for you." Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Oh baby!!," while Ashley Tisdale added, "I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful."

The Scream Queens star and the 36-year-old actor welcomed their son Rhodes on Dec. 27. Last week, a source told ET that the couple is keeping things low-key. The new parents are content and happy staying home and enjoying parenthood with their newborn baby boy.

The source said that Roberts and Hedlund were "trying to keep the news of her giving birth super low-key and under the radar."

"They barely told any of their friends and have mainly been relying on their respective families," the source added. "They have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they’re adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests."

The source said that they "want to fully enjoy and embrace this moment as a couple."

