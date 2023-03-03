Emma Heming Shares Throwback Video of Her ‘Biggest Fan’ Bruce Willis

Emma Heming is taking a visit down memory lane. The 44-year-old former model and wife of Bruce Willis discovered a new feature on Instagram that left her reminiscing about the past.

Heming found the memory feature, which shows users the old photos or videos that they posted to their Instagram in previous years. Heming was shown a memory she shared a year ago of Willis praising her.

She reposted the video and added a new caption saying, "What’s this new Memory thingy on IG!? Omg, my biggest fan. I’m in love with him." The video shows Willis saying he is “crazy” about his wife’s skincare brand, Cocobaba.

Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

In February, Willis' family announced the 67-year-old actor's condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the statement read. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, FTD "refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to "loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language."

Heming is getting help amid her husband's health battle. She took to Instagram recently to share that she's working with a dementia specialist.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," Heming wrote of Teepa Snow, who provides awareness, knowledge and hands-on skills for dementia care.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy," Heming continued. "She's a gift."

It was back in March 2022 when the family announced the actor would be stepping away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis, which was "impacting his cognitive abilities."

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

At the time, a source told ET that the actor had been "struggling for quite some time."

"He has tried to keep his health struggles private, but last year, his health started declining more," the source continued. "He made a plan to make a bunch of movies and do as much as he could career wise, so that he could retire and take care of his family."

Willis was recently seen publicly for the first time after his family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail, the Die Hard star is seen having a day out with two friends in Santa Monica, California.