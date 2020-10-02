Eminem's Surprise Oscars Performance Leaves Twitter With So Many Questions

Eminem hit the stage at the 92nd annual Academy Awards for a performance no one was expecting!

The rapper's surprise appearance on Sunday came after a tribute package to songs that defined film, including Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On," Hustle & Flow's "Hard Out Here for a Pimp," and Eminem's “Lose Yourself" from the 8 Mile soundtrack, among many others.

To everyone's surprise, the 47-year-old Detroit rapper hit the stage afterward with a performance of the hit song. The shocking moment came nearly 18 years after he won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 2002 track.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," Eminem tweeted after the performance. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

The surprise moment, which received a rousing standing ovation, left celebs in the audience and fans at home with mixed reactions. While some loved the moment, others were visibly confused. See the best social media reactions below:

This women reacting to Eminem is the moment of The Oscars 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WlqlWEPFex — Cansu ♡ (@caansu_k) February 10, 2020

Oh look it’s the guy that never calls or writes. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) February 10, 2020

Here's a shot of the Oscars crowd watching Eminem perform "Lose Yourself" in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PT6P9wPMoV — Chris Giorgio (@chrisgiorgio) February 10, 2020

Eminem's performance at the Oscars was the best part of the show purely at the expense of Eminem pic.twitter.com/KqA1YLRwoL — 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚋! (@SleeplessNites_) February 10, 2020

eminem vs the oscars audience pic.twitter.com/zwuC1ioqg5 — courtney (@RAClNGINTHERAIN) February 10, 2020

Wait. EMINEM though. That was epic!!!!!! #Oscars2020 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 10, 2020

the #Oscars producers after pulling off that surprise Eminem performance pic.twitter.com/4XfhBcUN8t — Austin Powers (@AustinTheMenace) February 10, 2020

#Oscars



Haters: Eminem this, Eminem that



But "Lose Yourself" is still one the best song so... pic.twitter.com/7sUYmilfXw — 🇵🇹 Sónia - SUGA Ult Bias 🥰🎹 #SUGAsInterlude (@SoniaSSP12) February 10, 2020

Finally, some relatable content! Thanks Eminem and The Oscars for that awesome performance! 🎧🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/Rgt2IBaKFt — The Real Joe Craig (@JoeCrai01688196) February 10, 2020