Eminem Slammed for Lyric About Ariana Grande and the Manchester Bombing

Eminem is stirring up controversy for a lyric on his latest album.
The 47-year-old rapper shocked fans on Friday when he dropped an unannounced, 20-track album, Music To Be Murdered By. While the album has songs featuring Ed Sheeran and the late rapper Juice WRLD, it was one song, "Unaccommodating," that has caused the most social media chatter.
On the track, Eminem raps about the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people. "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," he raps.
ET has reached out to Grande for comment on the lyric.
The song also references Saddam Hussein, Osama bin Laden, JonBenet Ramsey, John Wayne Gacy, Kanye West and others.
Critics on Twitter called the song "disgusting and disrespectful," accusing the rapper of a "lack of empathy," and said they "lost all respect" for him.
Others, however, noted that Grande previously called a joke her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, made about the bombing "unfortunate" and "tough and conflicting." Additionally, Eminem's fans referenced the rapper's donation to Manchester victims after the bombing.
Also of note on Eminem's album was the track "Darkness," for which he also released an accompanying video. In the music video, the rapper appears to recreate the 2017 Las Vegas shooting -- which killed 58 people and injured hundreds -- by putting the viewer in the shooter's POV.
The video ends with Eminem watching news coverage of the shooting on multiple TV screens, before "When will it end?" flashes across the screen. The rapper also encourages people to vote in order to "help change the gun laws in America."
While some called the song "incredibly powerful" others noted that it "could definitely be a trigger" for some people.
Watch the video below for more on Eminem.
RELATED CONTENT: