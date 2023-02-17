Emily Ratajkowski Suggests a 'Situationship' Ended After NSFW Photo With Eric André

Emily Ratajkowski's "situationship" has ended, or so it seems.

The 31-year-old model on Friday took to TikTok and posted a five-second clip in which she's lying on her side on a bed with her lips glossy and wearing jewelry. The video is overlayed with text, asking, "What should you do when a situationship ends?" The next text then appears, saying, "Start another one."

In the same video, a voice can be heard asking, "What's rule number one?" Ratjakowski can be seen mouthing the words, "Party?" But the next voice heard says, "No, it's not party."

It's unclear if the model was hinting that her situation with Eric Andre has come to an end. Her fans sure thought so, as many of them flooded her comments section. Someone wrote, "It’s been 3 days ???? & he went out of his way to post on his instagram that you guys were official…. Now it’s giving 'showing off my current trophy.'"

Ratajkowski and André bared it all on Valentine's Day, after the comedian took to Instagram and shared a naked photo of himself lounging on a couch with only an emoji covering his private parts. A nearly nude Ratajkowski can be seen in the mirror's reflection, wearing only a bra.

André simply captioned the pic, "Happy Valentine’s Day."

While it was the first time they publicly announced their courtship, Ratajkowski and André had been spotted together on multiple occasions in New York City.

For what it's worth, André's Valentine's Day post remains on his Instagram profile.