Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split

Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman.

According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive

"That’s what I hate with dating … men in particular," Ratajkowski shared during a recent episode of her podcast, High Low. "They’re like, 'OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.' And they love it and love it. And then they slowly get emasculated."

"[They] don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you ... They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one," she continued. "It’s so f**ked up and unfair. Because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it [or] what it means for their identity."

"I said to my girlfriend, 'I feel like I attract the worst men,'" Ratajkowski shared with her episode guest, Olivia Ponton. "Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

Ratajkowski's comments come a few weeks after ET learned that things had fizzled out between the actress and the Saturday Night Live alum after they first sparked relationship rumors in November.

"Emily finds Pete hysterical, and he thinks she's smoking hot," a source told ET in December, "but they've both been living their lives and not putting any pressure on anything."

After a source confirmed the romance to ET, the duo was photographed together for the first time shortly and went on to have a public date night. That all happened around the same time that a source told ET that the model found the SNL alum to be "super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound."

As for Ratajkowski's relationship with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares their 1-year-old son, Sylvester -- the source says that things "are fine enough." The pair split last year and Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce in September.