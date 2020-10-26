Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Congrats are in order for Emily Ratajkowski! The model and actress announced on Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski shared the exciting news via a Vogue cover shoot which she shared on Instagram. "Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover," she captioned the digital cover, which features the headline, "Emily Ratajkowski: Why I Don't Want to Reveal the Gender of My Child."

The moving personal essay that the mother-to-be penned to accompany her announcement tackles a complex web of emotions she admits to feeling alongside her happy news -- chief among them the innate loneliness that comes with pregnancy and the discomfort she feels watching other couples' awkward "gender reveal" displays.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she writes. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

"I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real."

The mother-to-be also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her showcasing her bump in intimate shots at home and for a nude photo shoot. "I’ll cherish this video as long as I live," she captioned the clip, part of an intimate announcement video directed by Lena Dunham.

"I dreamed of you for the first time the other night," Ratajkowski says to her unborn child in the video. "We are wondering who you will be."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard announced their surprise nuptials in February 2018, just a few weeks after they went public with their relationship. She opened up to ET about married life later that year, saying, "More than anything, it's just nice to be with someone you love."

