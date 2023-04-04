Emily Ratajkowski Hinted at New Relationship Before Kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo

Though fans were shocked to see Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styleslocking lips in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25, the 31-year-old model hinted at a romance before the moment went viral.

While on the podcast Going Mental With Eileen Kelly, which was released on March 9 and taped on Feb. 6, Ratajkowski shared, "I just started dating someone that I kind of like, so that feels different."

Ratajkowski noted at the time that she'd previously been happy being single, saying, "If you'd talked to me four weeks ago, absolutely," but added of her unnamed new man, "He's kind of great."

Ratajkowski did not name Styles at the time, and it is unknown if that was the new relationship she was referencing. She had also been romantically linked to comedian Eric Andre around the time of the taping.

During the discussion, Ratajkowski noted that she was turned off by "entitlement" and an intense sort of "masculinity" that made her think some suitors were "unwell."

"I'm attracted to masculinity, it drives me insane. If you were going to analyze me, my dad is a hyper-masculine dude who's also a painter," she explained. "I don't have daddy issues. I have a great relationship with my dad, but I will say my idea of masculinity when I was young was this very, very traditional, likes sports, plays sports, 6'2", fixes things around the house, but then also is vulnerable, makes art. That's actually really hard to find and has led me in some strange directions."

A source recently told ET that it's all fun between the two.

"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," the source said. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."