Emily Blunt Admits There's One Thing She'd Change About Her Wedding to John Krasinski

Considering they are simply the cutest couple, we have always imagined that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had a picture-perfect wedding day.



The pair will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July, and while Blunt was visiting the Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, Corden brought up her nuptials, which he said he considered to be "a gorgeous, spectacular wedding."



That didn't stop the late-night talk show host from asking if there was anything she would change about that day, and it turns out, there is one thing she'd redo.



"I got a bad spray tan," the 37-year-old actress admitted. "I would probably change that. 'Cause I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin tones."



"What kind of spray tan was it?" Corden asked.



"It was do-it-yourself -- I was on a budget on my wedding day, I don't know why," she explained. "It was a bit patchy. And it stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you stink and have a spray tan..."



"I was wearing white, just seeping orange," she added. "Oh, it was terrible."