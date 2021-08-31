Elton John, David Furnish and Their Sons Twin in Versace for Rare Family Photo

Elton John is showing off his fashionable family. On Monday, the singer Instagrammed a rare family photo with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons -- 10-year-old Zachary and 8-year-old Elijah -- in Nice, France, all wearing matching Versace robes.

In the photo, Elton wears a teal robe with his name emblazoned on the back while David dons a red one. Their sons are also wearing the luxurious monogrammed robes, with Zachary sporting a black one and Elijah wearing a white one. The robes came complete with ties featuring the signature Versace print. Elton shared that Donatella Versace herself gave them the robes and thanked her for the gifts.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," he wrote. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo ❤️🚀."

Donatella commented on the photo, "I love you all!! You look FABULOUS!!! 🚀 ☀️ ❤️🖤💚🤍."

ET recently spoke with 74-year-old Elton after he was honored with the Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. He called Lil Nas X, who presented him with the award alongside Chris Martin, "a hero of mine."

