Elliot Page Rocks Sharp Suit at 2021 Met Gala

Elliot Page has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.

The 34-year-old actor made his way through the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Page -- who came out as transgender in December -- looked sharp in a black suit and sneakers.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In April, Page sat down for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and reflected on the emotional challenges of coming out as transgender.

"It’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing, and it also is just sort of the experience of, oh, there I am! Like, oh, there I am!" he explained. "And a part of me was like, oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?"

Page credited "society" with making his transition and coming out so challenging, sharing, "You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage.