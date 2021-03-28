Ellie Goulding Explains Why She Waited to Announce Her Pregnancy Until She Was 30 Weeks Along

Ellie Goulding was waiting for the right moment. The "Love Me Like You Do" singer announced she was expecting a baby last month, while 30 weeks pregnant.

As she shares in a new interview with The Telegraph, between her many projects and the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't feel like the right time to announce her pregnancy before she did.

"I needed time to get my head around it," Goulding said, noting it "still feels strange" to say she'll be a mom soon. "Last year I released an album [Brightest Blue] and I'd finished writing a book [Calmer, Fitter Stronger]."

"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house," she continued. "Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something -- I'd also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!"

Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in August 2019, but told The Telegraph that she hadn't considered parenthood before finding out she was pregnant last year.

"I needed that space to process what was happening," she reasoned. "I've always defined myself as a touring musician. That's who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn't in my mind frame, I've never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood."

"I've been so surprised about how happy everyone has been for me, it's been incredible to have all this positivity," she shared. "I do feel part of a bigger community and over the past few months I've realized why pregnant women want to talk to other pregnant women, because it's all the little tips, worries and stages you want to hear about."

The singer has also turned to celeb friends like Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie for advice about all things motherhood. Eugenie -- who met Goulding at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding and actually introduced the singer to Jopling -- gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.

"She's been a great friend throughout this," Goulding raved of Eugenie.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride," she added. "Katy [Perry] has been great too, and my manager has gone through her pregnancy with me, along with both our families and friends from home who have had babies. It just brings everyone closer together."

As Goulding mentioned, her little one will be here in a matter of weeks... and then accompany her on tour in October.

"Women make it work, I'm sure I can make it work," she said. "The team around me is all female which massively helps. Caspar is going to be freelancing from home for the first few months so it will be just us and the baby and we'll just take everything as it comes."

