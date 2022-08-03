Ellen Pompeo to Have Limited Role on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Lands New Hulu Series

Ellen Pompeo is scaling back on her Grey’s Anatomy role after landing a new project. ET has learned that the 52-year-old actress will continue her role as the iconic Meredith Grey on season 19 of the medical drama in a limited capacity, appearing on eight episodes of the upcoming season.

Pompeo will continue as an executive producer for season 19, which will see a new crop of interns join the fray. The latest additions to the cast are Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin and Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel "Blue" Kwan.

Production on season 19 of the series is set to begin this week.

When ET spoke with Pompeo in May, she said that the long-running series could continue without her.

"Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show," she said. "It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."

Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

As Pompeo limits her role on Grey's, the actress has been tapped to star in and executive produce an eight-episode limited series, Untitled Orphan Project, for Hulu.

Per the streaming service, the drama is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe to be an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, however, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is.

As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.