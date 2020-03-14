Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Appreciation for Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus on the 'Front Lines'

Ellen Pompeo is giving a big shout-out to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grey's Anatomystar took to Instagram on Friday to share an "appreciation post" for doctors, nurses and more who are working on the "front lines" to fight the pandemic.

"Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege," Pompeo said. "You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks."

"So, this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you," she added. "We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe."

Pompeo captioned her video, "With Love and gratitude ❤️🙏🏼."

Grey's Anatomy is one of the many Hollywood productions and events which have shut down in a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus. The disease, also known as COVID-19, can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," read a statement on Thursday. "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

See more on how Hollywood is taking precautions against COVID-19 in the video below.