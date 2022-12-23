Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About How to Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss During the Holidays

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "Twitch" Boss in a special way. The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Friday to share an emotional video that detailed how she plans to honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ this holiday season. The dancer died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.

"I just wanted to say, the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres began. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it. And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway."

"But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other, play games, and dance and sing," she continued. "That's the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music, he loved games, so we do that. I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that's how we honor him; hug each other, and tell each other we love each other, and let people know we're there for them, and check in on people."

DeGeneres concluded by wishing everyone a happy holidays before noting, "I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

Shortly after Boss' death was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker, DeGeneres took to social media to react to the tragic news.

"I’m heartbroken," she tweeted. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

DeGeneres continued to remember her late pal by posting a montage of moments with him on Instagram.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," she wrote. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.