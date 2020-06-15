Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan McCain and More Stars React to Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

Several stars are celebrating a landmark decision by the Supreme Court. On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The 6-3 ruling adds LGBTQ people to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which already forbade discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority's opinion. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted about the "historic" moment, while Meghan McCain wrote that the ruling was "huge and long overdue."

Taylor Swift tweeted on Monday, "YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward."

Cynthia Nixon celebrated the "HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!!"

"Happy Pride Everybody -- the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias.🏳️‍🌈⚖️," she wrote. "Thank you to @LambdaLegal , @ACLU , @chaifeldblum, trans leaders and litigants."

Mandy Moore called the decision "incredible news," adding that it's "a bright spot in a dark time."

Busy Philipps agreed, expressing excitement over the "LEGITIMATELY GREAT news!"

In a series of tweets, Justin Mikita wrote about the "landmark win for LGBTQ equality" and celebrated the court's decision.

"The last few weeks (or four years?) has felt like an endless barrage of bad news. I’m crying," he wrote. "I love queer people. I love you. I love being gay. I love marching for my black brothers and sisters. I love the idea that someday all will be treated with equal dignity & respect."

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted that Monday's decision was "a huge win for the #LGBTQ community today."

"The Supreme Court ruled that living authentically is not a fireable offense," she wrote. "Protection under the law will now be afforded to millions of workers nationwide. 🌈 #Pride #LoveWins"

