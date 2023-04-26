Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to Being Labeled the Internet’s Mom: 'It's Very Odd' (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Olsen isn't really sure what to make of being named the "internet's mom." While she had attained the title some time ago, the popularity really took off when she presented an award at this year's Oscars alongside Pedro Pascal -- famously, the "internet's daddy."

The celebrated actress walked the carpet at the premiere of her new drama series Love & Death -- held at the Directors Guild Of America theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday -- and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the unusual moniker.

"I really don't get it," admitted Olsen, who largely stays off social media in general. "My friends have tried to explain to me that it's, like, a good thing? I don't know."

"Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old," she added with a laugh. "Because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I'm not sure how I feel about it."

That being said, she had nothing but love and praise for Pascal, explaining, "I was happy to be able to be standing up there with him."

"I would love to work with Pedro," she added, addressing the popular outcry for the pair to co-star in something in the future. "We've been friends for a long time."

While fans attempt to manifest that potential project, Olsen's newest series, Love & Death, tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was accused -- and acquitted -- of murdering her friend, whose husband she was having an affair with.

The series -- which also stars Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter, and was written by David E. Kelley -- sees each of the actors undergo remarkable transformations to become the real-life figures they portrayed.

For Olsen, so much of the transformation was done through brilliant costuming and styling, and there was one item that stood out for her in terms of helping her truly tap into the infamous Montgomery.

"I really loved the three-quarter wig I wore," Olsen said, referring to her character's hairstyle that she rocked during her murder trial. "It was something that we focused on, trying to figure out how to look most like her when she was on trial, since most images of her were during the trial. So I think that I would say that wig, yeah."

The first three episodes of Love & Death will premiere April 27 on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays until May 25.