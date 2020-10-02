Elizabeth Banks Recycles Dress From 2004 for 2020 Oscars: 'It Still Fits'

Sixteeen years later, Elizabeth Banks proudly recycled the same dress she wore to Vanity Fair's Oscars bash in 2004 to the publication's 2020 Oscars party.



And the best part was that not only did it look stunning -- but it still fits!

"I'm upcycling this dress -- I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004,” she told ET’s Keltie Knight. “And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us. Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in Sea Biscuit, which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet.”

“And it still fits!” she continued. “So, I’m wearing it on the carpet tonight. Very excited to be wearing a dress, recycling a dress from 16 years ago.”

Banks earlier teased the deep red outfit with a post showing her hair and makeup for the glam event. "Wait until I tell you the story of this dress," she wrote. "Thank you for making me feel so lovely heading to @vanityfair to watch the @theacademy #oscars 2020."

She then followed up with a post showing the plunging dress and explaining the importance of sustainability in the fashion world.

"It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?! Banks captioned a slideshow on Instagram which showed both her 2004 and 2020 versions of the look. "Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women,"

"And thrilled to partner again with @radvocacy in support of @nsifashion2030, which helps brands draw down their carbon use and achieve measurable sustainability targets. #radvocacy #repurposed #academyawards with a side of @jeffgoldblum (swipe to see original!)," the Hunger Games actress continued.



