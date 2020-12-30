Elena Samodanova Seeks Joint Custody and Spousal Support in Divorce From Gleb Savchenko

Details regarding Elena Samodanova's divorce from ex Gleb Savchenko have emerged. The dancer is seeking joint custody and spousal support from her husband of 14 years.

According to Samodanova's divorce petition filed on Dec. 22, obtained by ET, she is citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for the termination of their marriage, and states their date of separation as Dec. 1.

Samodanova is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two daughters -- Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

She is also asking for spousal support and for the court to terminate their ability to award spousal support to Savchenko. Furthermore, she has asked for Savchenko to be responsible for paying all attorney's fees.

Samodanova filed for divorce a month after she publicly announced via Instagram that they were calling it quits, accusing Gleb of multiple affairs during their marriage.

Samodanova subsequently took to Instagram Live multiple times and accused Savchenko of cheating and leaving her with no income.

However, shortly after filing for divorce -- and the emergence of photos showing her kissing another man in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- Samodanova went live on Instagram yet again to claim that their split was "mutual."

Savchenko exclusively spoke with ET's Lauren Zima the same day Samodanova filed for divorce, and the 36-year-old DWTS pro staunchly denied his estranged wife's accusations of infidelity.

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleged. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Savchenko claimed he tried for some time to make things work with his wife -- including buying her gifts and hiring a nanny to help her at home, among other gestures -- but says the final straw for pulling the plug on their marriage was when he looked back at himself and just "felt miserable."

"I felt down, I lost confidence," he admitted. "I felt like, 'This is it.' Either I'm gonna be really, really depressed, and I just have to own my inner b***h, or just say, 'F**k it. Stop.'"

Savchenko said he wants nothing more than to be in a mature, healthy co-parenting situation with Samodanova, but claimed he didn't know if the feeling was reciprocal.

"Elena told me, 'After this divorce, I'm gonna skin you. I'm gonna take everything you have, even your kids, and make you walk back to Russia where you come from.' Those were her exact words," Savchenko claimed. "She wants me to lose my job. She wants me to lose everything, because she's just very jealous and she cannot stand the fact that I finally found the inner strength to say, 'Enough.'"

