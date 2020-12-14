Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

So...we got really good at online shopping in 2020.

Amid all the tough stuff that this year brought, we're thankful that many retailers we love were able to keep doing business as usual -- online. Because we found ourselves constantly scrolling on our phones and computers, wanting and needing all the things. And we have a feeling we're not alone.

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, we're sharing the very best things we bought this year. From celeb-approved leggings to sleek countertop appliances to WHF essentials, everything you see below has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team.

Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi

Our favorite headband to date -- it's thick and comfortable, and it comes in very cute holiday colors!

Cubii

Amazon

This handy machine is an easy way to feel a little more active while you're working from home. It's super quiet and slides right under your desk.

Eberjey

Amazon

In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.

Revlon

Amazon

We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!

REGULARLY $59.99

Olaplex

Sephora

Believe the hype! Olaplex products can completely revive your hair, especially when you use the full lineup consistently. This holiday kit includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother.

AN $85 VALUE

Etsy

Vedern/Etsy

Pulling off the layered jewelry look couldn't be easier thanks to Etsy shop Vedern. Choose between one three-layer necklace or three separate necklaces for an effortless on-trend look.

Reformation

Reformation

Available in five colorways (including black and white check, pictured above), this coat has everything you want in your statement outerwear: structure, a slim fit and slightly padded shoulders.

Bravedge

Amazon

This chic watering can and spray bottle set makes a great gift for plant-loving friends and family.

REGULARLY $19.99

NURSAL

Amazon

If you don't have the most ergonomic WFH seating situation, your back will absolutely let you know. This seat cushion is perfect for a little massage when you're feeling stiff or sore.

Vince

Nordstrom

These Vince combat boots have a feminine touch, making them equally sturdy and stylish. Shop them in black or tan suede.

Ninja

Amazon

This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.*

REGULARLY $229.99

Modway

Amazon

Buying furniture online can be nerve-racking: What if it doesn't look like the picture? Rest assured, this tufted midcentury modern sofa is just as gorgeous in person (plus easy to assemble in minutes!). It's also available in navy and gray.

Spanx

Spanx

Everybody has these faux leather leggings from Spanx, and for good reason! They're versatile, flattering and super comfortable.

The Doormatory

The Doormatory/Etsy

Hi. This simple doormat is another great Etsy find for the home. Browse The Doormatory's shop for tons of other ways to greet your visitors.

Delicacy

Amazon

The perfect gift for your emoji-obsessed niece to display in her room. It lights up with either a USB cord or AA batteries.

Good Pet Stuff

Amazon

Sorry not sorry: This litter box camouflaged as decor is absolutely genius. Your guests will never suspect a thing.

REGULARLY $52.58

Grande Cosmetics

Sephora

If you've been eyeing this lash serum and are still on the fence, scoop up the mini version -- if you love it, you can get the full-size next time.