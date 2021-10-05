Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Voice' as Season 21 Mega Mentor

The Voice's season 21 Mega Mentor is.... Ed Sheeran!

Following in the footsteps of musical pals like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Sheeran is joining the NBC singing competition to help coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton guide their singers through the upcoming Knockout Rounds, the final step before the competition moves to the fan-voted live shows.

Sheeran will coach all the teams equally, while the previously announced season 21 celebrity Battle Round advisors are specific to each team. Jason Aldean will be joining Team Kelly, Kristin Chenoweth is mentoring Team Ariana, Camila Cabello will be helping out Team Legend and Dierks Bentley will join his country pal on Team Blake.

ET spoke with Kelly and Jason ahead of season 21, where they opened up about joining forces to advise her "eclectic" team.

"I like soulful, so it doesn't matter what genre, I have to have somebody that is soulful," Kelly raved. "I think that is a common thread for all of my team."

"Everybody is really different, and really great in their own way," Jason agreed.

"I think as young artists, it's one of those things where there's a lot of stuff they're kind of doing for the first time, there's a lot of things that they are not sure of," he added. "You can have all the talent in the world, but having that sort of confidence and things like that to go out and know how to use that talent, I think is the tricky part."

See more in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.