Ed Begley Jr. and Daughter Took Public Transportation to the Oscars

Academy Award winner Ed Begley Jr. and his daughter, Hayden Carson Begley, put their subway cards to good use on Sunday.

Hayden and the 1962 Best Supporting Actor continued their Oscars tradition by taking public transportation to the awards show.

Begley’s journey was captured on TikTok by his daughter who said she had only taken public transportation for the last seven days. The two are seen hopping on a bus, rushing to the subway, and having to walk from a farther area as the station under the venue, which is typically closed for the ceremony. They didn’t film their journey home on the subway because their phones died.

Begley is a longtime environmental activist and has found other alternatives to using the standard limo or SUV to attend the Oscars in the past.

In 2015, Begley biked to the Oscars in the rain while wearing his suit.

Never mind the rain. I'm riding my bike to the @TheAcademy Awards. Pardon the helmet hair. pic.twitter.com/roVFW9qViG — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) February 22, 2015

He also shared how he used a solar-charged electric vehicle to attend the Oscars in 2020.

At the @Oscars2020_ Came in my solar charged EV. Rachelle wasn’t up for the subway. Next year! pic.twitter.com/jr8ldNi5lZ — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) February 10, 2020

Another actor at the Oscars who’s doing something unconventional is James Martin.

The actor became the first person with Down syndrome to win an Oscar after starring in An Irish Goodbye. After the winner filmed the movie he went back to working part-time as a Starbucks barista.

Martin leads the 23-minute drama short as Lorcan, a young man whose mother’s passing reunites him with his estranged brother, Turlough (Seamus O'Hara).

Despite the big win, James revealed he would be returning to his day job.

"I’ve been doing that a long time," said Martin. "It’s nice."