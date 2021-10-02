Early Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now

While the countdown to Valentine's Day -- and the romantic holiday gift shopping that comes with it -- is on, there's another holiday to consider for major savings and deals: Presidents' Day. Sure, you may have already been aware that the holiday weekend is a popular time to get in on a new mattress. However, that's not the only household item you can get on sale.

Whether you're looking for new kitchen gadgets and tools, home appliances to invest in or fresh bedding and home decor, ET Style has searched high and low for the Presidents' Day sales worth keeping on your radar. And for those who like to get a head start on shopping -- these are all happening now.

Scroll down to see the Presidents' Day home sales, along with important promo codes and other details, to start shopping below.

Home & Kitchen

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is happening now -- which means this is the time to save on everything you can think of for your home, kitchen and more.

Step up your home improvement game with Best Buy, which has a selection of major appliances marked down for its Appliances Presidents' Day Sale.

Now's the time to get in on deals for major appliances, like this washer-dryer package from Samsung.

For its Winter Sale, Boutique Rugs is offering 60% off when you use the promo code WINTER60.

This Presidents' Day, save up to $200 on Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.

If you're the type of person who loves to get a head start on spring cleaning, Dyson's vacuums are designed to make cleaning throughout your home as convenient as possible.

Until Feb. 15, you can get an extra 15% off your purchase with the promo code TAKE15.

Lowe's is marking down select bath essentials for up to 40% off until March 28.

The Big Home Sale continues on until Feb. 14, with up to 65% off home goods.

To celebrate Presidents' Day, Rugs USA is giving you the opportunity to get a new rug for up to 70% off with free shipping.

An area rug is the perfect way to switch up the look of a room without doing a complete overhaul -- and thanks to Rugs USA's Presidents' Day Sale, there couldn't be a better time than now to add one to your space.

Get up to 60% off Sur La Table's clearance section.

At Target, you can grab home decor pieces for up to 25% off. Plus, if you're looking for kitchen deals the retailer is offering $20 off. These deals are available from now until Feb. 13.

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off clearance items, including must-have kitchen staples.

Wayfair's epic sale includes major kitchen staples, like this classic Dutch oven from Le Creuset and other deals.

Stock up on new kitchen gear from Williams Sonoma, which is offering up to 75% off its clearance section.

Just in case you're looking for more new cookware, Williams Sonoma's clearance section is chock-full of options to choose from.

With World Market, you can save 50% on select wall decor, framed art and mirrors from now until Feb. 15.

Furniture

From now until Feb. 16, everything on Apt2B's site will be available for 15% off. However, the brand is also offering a deal to save more when you spend more. Orders $2,499 and up will get 20% off while orders $3,999 and up will get a 25% discount. Finally, for orders $4,999 and up you'll get 30% off.

Lounge around in one of Lovesac's Sactionals, which are available for up to 25% off now through Feb. 11. Plus, the brand is offering shipping with contactless delivery, a 60-day home trial and 48-month financing.

Yes, Macy's Big Home Sale applies to furniture, too. And you can get major deals on beautiful furniture while it lasts.

Overstock.com's Presidents' Day Blowout includes 70% off on thousands of items, with free shipping on everything.

Overstock.com

Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock.com's blowout sale.

For any purchases under $2,500, Raymour & Flannigan is offering 10% off. As for those over $2,500, you'll get 20% off.

Bedding

When you spend $300 or more at Boll & Branch, the brand will throw in a free Cozy Knit Throw.

Boll & Branch

A fresh set of bedding is always a welcome addition to a home. Plus, when you spend $300 or more, Boll & Branch will add a Chunky Knit Throw to add another layer to your set.

Brooklinen is offering 15% off of everything on its site and 25% off its Bedding Bundles -- with the exclusion of its Spaces collection -- from Feb. 10 through Feb. 17.

Brooklinen

If you're in the market for new linens, Brooklinen tons of options that'll go with any type of style you might be going for.

Cozy up at home with Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear, which is on sale for up to 20-25% off until Feb. 14. Plus, until Feb. 28, you can use the promo code COZYWINTER15 to get 15% off your purchase.

At Nordstrom Rack, you can get up to 80% off bedding.

Nordstrom Rack

Brighten up your bedroom with a fresh, new set from Nordstrom Rack -- which is currently on sale for up to 80% off.

Wayfair's 70% Off Presidents' Day Clearance sale also applies to bedding. Be sure to stock up now before it sells out.