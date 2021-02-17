Dylan McDermott Shares First Look at His 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Character

Following the news that Dylan McDermott has joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime, the actor shared a stunning first look at himself in character and on set of the anticipated spinoff. “April 1,” he captioned the image on Instagram.

While details about his character remain secret, McDermott has been cast alongside Christopher Meloni, who is reprising his role as Elliot Stabler over a decade after first playing him on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In the upcoming series, Stabler is drawn back to the NYPD in an effort to take down Manhattan’s most powerful crime syndicates following a devastating personal loss.

In addition to McDermott and Meloni, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt have also joined the cast.

Set to premiere on Thursday, April 1, Organized Crime will be preceded by a long-awaited reunion between Stabler and his original partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), on a special episode of the flagship series, SVU, airing that same night. The crossover event will also see Benson appearing on the spinoff.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce alongside showrunner Ilene Chaiken in addition to Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.