Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Posts Loving Tribute to Zaya: 'I Love You, Kid'

Love keeps pouring in for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year-old child, Zaya.

Just one day after the proud parents shared a touching video of Zaya talking about being true to one's self, Wade's 18-year-old son, Zaire, posted a message of support to Instagram. Zaya, born Zion, identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of," Zaire wrote. "I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years. We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind."

"I've told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth," he continued. "I don't care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there's no love lost on this side ✊🏾."

On Tuesday, Union tweeted Zaya's powerful video about acceptance along with a sweet message that read, "Meet Zaya."

"She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," Union added. "It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

The video was released just hours after Wade appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the former NBA star opened up about raising a child in the LGBTQ+ community.

"First of all, me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union, we are proud... parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. And we're proud allies as well," said Wade, who is also dad to son Xavier, 6, and daughter Kaavia, 1. "We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously."

"So when a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can," he continued. "And that doesn't change because sexuality's now involved in it."

