Dwyane Wade on If He Will Ever Come Out of Retirement

Dwyane Wade is not Tom Brady! The former NBA superstar appears on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shares his true feelings about coming out of retirement.

“Absolutely not,” Wade tells DeGeneres when she asks if he would consider coming out of retirement like Brady.

“I feel better when I wake up in the morning. My knees not hurting. My hips not hurting. I'm not stressing as much.”

He adds, “Like it’s stressful trying to be good all the time. Once you reach a level, everyone expects you to stay at that level and I'm 40. I ain’t the same."

Wade, who retired in 2019, notes that there is no way he could play against the 18 and 19-year-olds. Not to mention, these days, sports isn’t his main priority.

“You know what, my life do not consist of sports,” he tells DeGeneres. “Only talking about sports when I’m on TNT on Tuesdays. Besides that, nothing else in my life really consists of sports, besides watching my son play or just chasing my daughter around in the backyard.”

Wade, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James, shortly before his retirement. Since being at home, the Proudly founder’s daughter has become the star of their household.

“You know what, I've done a lot of cool things in my life. Well, I thought I did. Forget the championships, forget everything that I've done, everywhere I go it’s like, 'So, how’s Kaavia?’ I'm like, ‘She’s great. Let's talk about why I’m here,’” he says.

He adds, “It's this thing about Kaavia that people have started following. You know, the captions underneath her photos, it kinda says everything we want to say. We just can't say it. So, it’s pretty cool. She has her own swag and personality and through the pandemic, she kept all of us going and gave us something to look forward to.”

Kaavia’s birth also inspired her parents’ latest venture. Wade and Union are the founders of Proudly, a sustainable baby care brand with a focus on children of color.

“Once we had Kaavia, a few years ago, 2018, we were kinda looking out there in the world to see if there was something for her, for us,” he says about the brand. “We couldn’t find anything, so you know, most great ideas come out of something that’s personal to you. So, we decided to set out and start a company.”

“So we wanted to make a brand that really focused on melanated skin and the things that we have acne and eczema and all of these things," he adds. "We really wanna have a brand that's really 100 percent focused on melanated skin.”