'DWTS': Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson Receive First Perfect Score of the Season for 'Black Swan' Routine

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson absolutely slayed their Villains Night routine!

During Monday's Dancing With the Stars, the dynamic dance duo performed a Black Swan-inspired Paso Doble set to District 78's "Swan Lake Remix." The wardrobe department pulled out all the stops this week, dressing a shirtless Nev in black feather pants and Jenna in a stunning white dress with a tutu and matching headpiece.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said, "It has to be perfect... and it was!" while Carrie Ann Inaba commented, "There were high expectations but you met them and you exceeded them."

"From beginning to end, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's so good,'" added Derek Hough. "Just beautiful."

Nev and Jenna received a total score of 30/30 for the routine, the first perfect score of the season!

Ahead of the performance, ballet superfan Nev joked to ET last week that in addition to "schooling" Jenna on '80s and '90s history, he's also been giving her lessons on the art of ballet.

"The only thing I can school her on dance-wise is ballet," he said. "Otherwise, she knows all the stuff."

In another interview with ET earlier this season, Nev opened up about why he always wanted to take part in the competition show, but "never thought it would really happen."

"I had imagined and dreamed it might happen. A lot of people don't know this about me but I've been in the world of dance, both as a dancer and a fan, and as a photographer and filmmaker almost my entire life," he explained. "I love and am totally obsessed with dance, so I've always sort of mused at the idea of maybe one day being on the show."

