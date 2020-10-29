'DWTS' Champ Hannah Brown Tells Kaitlyn Bristowe She Also Felt 'So Hurt' by the Judges' Comments

Kaitlyn Bristowereally wants to win the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, and she's getting some advice from a fellow Bachelorette on how to do it!

Season 28 champion Hannah Brown was a guest on Kaitlyn's Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday, where the two bonded over everything from the intensity of rehearsals to the judges' sometimes overly critical comments. In case you missed it, during Monday's Villains Night, Carrie Ann Inaba told Kaitlyn that she felt like she "gave up" and at one point lost her spirit while dancing a Cruella de Vil-inspired Paso Doble with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Some fans argue that the judges are being extra hard on Kaitlyn this season (especially Carrie Ann), which usually happens when the celebrity contestant is really good. Hannah expressed to Kaitlyn that she, too, had her feelings hurt throughout her time on the show.

"I was such a crazy pants. I was crying all the time and I thought the judges were so mean to me," recalled Hannah, who was partnered with Alan Bersten last year. "I did think they were the hardest to me. But I took it all so personal because I was so hurt."

"That was the whole thing with Carrie Ann. Like, she's a woman, so she's very intuitive, I think, of what my emotions were, and I'll say she was right a lot of the time," Hannah added. "But I'm like, 'You can't be right! Do not point out what's happening on national television right now, because I'm going to burst into tears, and I am trying to keep it together.' That was a lot of it ... and at that time [right after The Bachelorette] I truly couldn't handle it."

In addition to talking it out with Hannah, Kaitlyn also spoke with ET on Monday just moments after the show wrapped. She admitted that although Carrie Ann's feedback was really tough to hear, she needs to not take it personally moving forward.

"It's not in my character to give up," Kaitlyn explained. "If anything, I might get tired at one point, but I'm pushing through as hard as I possibly can. I would never give up."

"A few things hurt my feelings, but I have to remember, 'OK, I'm on a show where there's judges, and I have to take everything they say and I can't change it,'" she added.

Artem chimed in, telling ET he thinks judges need to make the scoring more "fine and clear."

"If they are judging something, then they need to justify the judging. Having certain feelings about the dance, this is not really about the feelings you have," he explained. "You're comparing a specific dance to a specific other potential dance that already happened on the show. So, you can't just all of a sudden just be like, 'Oh, I just didn't feel this dance, there's a seven for you.'"

"It's not enough explanation to give a low mark," he continued. "You can say, 'It wasn't my favorite but I can appreciate that you've done a hell of a lot of work,' and, 'You've done an incredible dance, because the content of this dance was actually really on a high level.' So I can understand that. But saying, like, 'I don't feel it.' To me, it's kind of like, well, this is not about feelings for you, you know? This is not about that."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more from Kaitlyn and Artem.