Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals His Father Rocky Johnson's Cause of Death: 'He Went Quick'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finding some peace in the passing of his beloved father, former wrestler Rocky Johnson. Rocky died suddenly last week at the age of 75, and on Sunday, Dwayne took to his Instagram to share an eight-minute video talking about the loss and the cause of death.

"As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him," Dwayne told his 169 million followers. "I would give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life as many of you know. "

The Ballers star went on to note that while he has the "greatest bond" with his three daughters, Simone, 18, Jasmine, 4, and Tia, 1, it's different from the father-son bond he had with Rocky.

"There's a unique father and son bond that's so unique and it's a testosterone-driven bond that's irreplaceable," he added. "So there's so much about my old man and all of his complexities that only me as his son can understand."

The Rock then gave fans a look into how his father passed away so suddenly.

"He had not been feeling well. He'd been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg," Dwayne explained. "It was a big 'ole blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack."

The Jumanji: The Next Level star added that doctors assured him that his father's suffering was short-lived.

"He went fast, he went quick. That's my old man. He was always quick," he said. "That did give me great comfort because it wasn't prolonged... He had been in a lot of pain for a very long time."

Dwayne received lots of love for his post, with Ryan Reynolds commenting, "Beautifully said. Sending you and the family tons of love."

Skier Lindsey Vonn added, "Always have your back," and Jamie Foxx commented with three prayer hand emojis.

The Rock also shared a second post, revealing he's writing his father's eulogy.

"This was fun. Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one. #eulogy #mydad #soulman," he captioned a photo of a notebook.