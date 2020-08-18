Dwayne Johnson's Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With New Song

Songwriter and musical artist Lauren Hashian is celebrating her first anniversary in a special way! The 35-year-old wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson marked her first anniversary with the actor by releasing a new song, "Step Into a Love Like This."

The pop track, which Hashian recorded two weeks before her 2019 nuptials, is a love letter to Johnson and their life together. Listen HERE.

"Laughing with tears in our eyes. Positive we loved each other in other lives. Maybe that's why the first time that we got together. It felt like it'd been forever," she sings, before mentioning their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

"Created two beautiful girls. Look at our beautiful world. You are the mate to my soul. Never felt safer before. Never felt love without fear. You made that all disappear," she sings.

Hashian, who first performed the song at her wedding, says the track was "the most personal and rewarding" one she's ever written.

"Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honor of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia," Hashian shares. "This song is a reflection of experiencing our family, our love and our life together."

"Having been together for more than a decade, I wanted him to feel how much that day and our entire life together has meant to me," she continues. "It was emotional for me to reflect on the amazing years we've spent together with so much gratitude and to also think about our new future we get to build. Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever."

In light of the song's message of love and hope, Hashian is encouraging fans to submit videos of their engagements and weddings in quarantine, some of which will be included in the music video when it premieres later this month.

Hashian and Johnson tied the knot in Hawaii last year. Watch the video below for more on the couple.