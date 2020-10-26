Dwayne Johnson Suffers Bloody Face Injury While Working Out

Even Dwayne Johnson gets hurt sometimes. The mountainous movie star took to Instagram on Monday to show of a nasty, bloody injury he suffered during a day at the gym.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star shared a video with fans showing the injury, which he suffered right above his eye, causing blood to streak down his face.

"We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense," Johnson captioned the video, in which he shares similar sentiments.

The action star explained, "Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵"

In the video, Johnson rubs some of his blood with his finger and then licks it, saying, "That's good, that's real good. Back to work."

According to Johnson's caption, house rules for his gym include, "Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later."

"And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana [tequila], calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾," Johnson joked in the caption. "Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF."

This stitch-worthy injury comes a few weeks after Johnson revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, as well as their kids -- Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 -- had recovered after a battle with COVID-19.

Check out the video below to hear more from Johnson about their battle with the illness, and his message for others regarding the pandemic.